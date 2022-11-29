AMO RAMELA: So long Nqoba Zulu, my favourite gangster

OPINION

Let me admit: I was the last person in South Africa to know that the voice of reason within The Wife's Zulu brothers was going to die.

And I am glad the funeral episode of Nqoba Zulu was not a serious emotional one that made me feel like I was attending a funeral for someone I love. But of all the funerals we've encountered in the telenovela, Nqoba's one was my saddest because he was my favourite character out of all the brothers.

The Wife follows the family of eight Zulu brothers who are criminals - they execute cash heists and murder people. Nqoba is the second of the eight brothers and was often his elder brother Nkosana's sounding board.

Nqoba was played by Abdul Khoza and he carried the character in an exceptional way. Among the brothers, he was the most flashy, colorful, funny, quick to make decisions and very chatty with a mind of his own.

Evident to his stellar performance, he went on to become a decorated actor in the series after bagging the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards Favourite Actor and his second Golden Horn when he won Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela at the 2022 SAFTAs.

