8 suspects nabbed in connection with multimillion-rand tender fraud

The police told Eyewitness News the eight suspects appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court last Thursday on charges of fraud.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Coloured Congress Party leader, Hanif Loonat, and Cape Town police have confirmed the arrest of eight City of Cape Town officials for alleged involvement in construction tender fraud.

The police told Eyewitness News the eight suspects appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court last Thursday on charges of fraud.

This stems from a tender between Ilitha Painters and Decorators trading as the Construction Co - with the City’s Housing Maintenance Department.

Loonat, who often blows the whistle on crime, says millions of rand have been lost as a result of the alleged corruption.

"I can tell you it's going to go as far as R500 to R600 million eventually. That's the type of money that has been misappropriated in the city on just one tender. I can tell you there are many more tenders, that not only this company but many other companies that have benefited illicitly and unjustly."

The police, meanwhile, said more arrests are imminent.