Teacher misconduct in SA schools goes unreported, says Naptosa

In one of the latest incidents, a Pretoria teacher allegedly asked a teen to show him how she had sex with her boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a marked increase in the number of reported cases of teacher misconduct.

This comes as 50% more cases were noted across all nine provincial education departments in the year ending March 2023 compared to the preceding period.

READ: Gauteng DA calls for national register of sex offenders for teachers

In one of the latest incidents, a Pretoria teacher allegedly asked a teen to show him how she had sex with her boyfriend.

Thirona Moodley of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation however said the figures are likely to be much higher.

"There is a disjuncture in that the provinces who are finding these educators guilty are not reporting it..."

Moodley added that teachers can also land up on the sexual offences register.

"We've got the Children's Act that has a register where you must register these sex offenders or and such persons are not allowed to work with children at all. Then Sace also the deregistration process where you'll be removed from register and ff that happens then you can't work anywhere in the country as a teacher."