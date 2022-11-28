Soweto commuters celebrate after Joburg-Naledi train route reopens
New electric trains started operating on the route on Monday as part of the 10 corridors that were prioritised by Prasa for the new financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents have been celebrating after the train route from Johannesburg to Naledi was officially reopened on Monday morning.
Operations had been halted for the rehabilitation and restoration of electric cables.
A number of lines around the country were vandalised and Passanger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been working to repair them.
Metrorail's acting regional manager, Lillian Mofokeng, said that the people should work with them to take care of these trains.
"Let us all come back and own up to this beautiful train. This is the people's train, this is yours and we are asking you to work together and us as Prasa officials to protect them and safeguard them."
Soweto can wake up and take a train to Johannesburg again tomorrow morningFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 27, 2022
Please share your experience in the morning if you will be in the blue train as we resume services on the line.
pic.twitter.com/R3pSMaGQKN
ALL ABOARD: SOWETO TO JOHANNESBURGFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 28, 2022
Today is a great day for our recovering programme. More will follow pic.twitter.com/EbgdLnVC5S