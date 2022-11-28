Soweto commuters celebrate after Joburg-Naledi train route reopens

New electric trains started operating on the route on Monday as part of the 10 corridors that were prioritised by Prasa for the new financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents have been celebrating after the train route from Johannesburg to Naledi was officially reopened on Monday morning.

Operations had been halted for the rehabilitation and restoration of electric cables.

A number of lines around the country were vandalised and Passanger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been working to repair them.

Metrorail's acting regional manager, Lillian Mofokeng, said that the people should work with them to take care of these trains.

"Let us all come back and own up to this beautiful train. This is the people's train, this is yours and we are asking you to work together and us as Prasa officials to protect them and safeguard them."