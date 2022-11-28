Social media reacts to Kevin Hart’s one night only show in SA

Fans of Kevin Hart are in for a treat next year when the star comes to South Africa. But many aren’t too happy about his one-night-only show happening in Pretoria in February.

Social media users want more of Hart, with many asking the comedian to tour the rest of the country.

Pretoria no man Hart! Bring it to Cape Town ' Cuan (@cuanaustin) November 28, 2022

Yeah we will be waiting for you Kevin "MPHO" Hart ' Mr Brocolli (@MrBrocolli) November 28, 2022

What about Durban?



And the other province'S

SOUTH AFRICA IT A BIG COUNTRY



WE WANT TO LAUGH AS WELL.. ' ntobzagal (@Pamodgal) November 28, 2022

When we tell people Pretoria is the only place that matters in South Africa they think we are kidding ' Frugal (@tumeloditle) November 28, 2022

Please make it 2 shows. Tickets will sell out quickly ' Mamfene (@DumayiJoy) November 28, 2022

Mzansi wasted no time in giving Hart a heads up about load shedding...

Mpho Kevin Hart, just know that you must bring a Generator because there is no gesi here ndoda🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y7H6VA6WlG ' iNkosi uJuba II (@cfiso_gigabyte) November 28, 2022

We got loads headings over here, bring generators pic.twitter.com/ErFWhm6uLH ' KingHoward (@KingHoward_Durb) November 28, 2022

Bring your own generator, loadshedding la South Africa ' LebogangMarieMoima (@MarieMoima) November 28, 2022

Tickets for the February 2023 comedy show go on sale this Friday, 2 December on Ticketmaster.