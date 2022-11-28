Go

Social media reacts to Kevin Hart’s one night only show in SA

Fans of Kevin Hart are in for a treat next year when the star comes to South Africa.

FILE: US comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: Instagram.
28 November 2022 17:08

Fans of Kevin Hart are in for a treat next year when the star comes to South Africa. But many aren’t too happy about his one-night-only show happening in Pretoria in February.

Social media users want more of Hart, with many asking the comedian to tour the rest of the country.

Mzansi wasted no time in giving Hart a heads up about load shedding...

Tickets for the February 2023 comedy show go on sale this Friday, 2 December on Ticketmaster.

