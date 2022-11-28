Sapohr: Tripartite alliance's reaction to Walus release 'childish'

The Constitutional Court ruling has upset the SACP, Cosatu and the African National Congress (ANC), which on Saturday led a national day of action that saw them march on the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Prisoners Organization for Human Rights (Sapohr) has lashed out against the tripartite alliance, calling its reaction to the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, be released on parole “childish” and "an insult”.

Last Monday, the apex court found Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 decision refusing Walus parole was irrational and set it aside.

The court ordered the minister to release Walus within 10 days.

Sapohr applied to intervene in the case when it was before the Constitutional Court.

But the application was dismissed, with the court finding the issues the organisation had raised, which focused on a push for a review of the parole system and complaints about the way parole applications are decided, fell outside the ambit of the case.

Now, though, it says that the tripartite alliance is out of line.

The alliance has indicated that it intends to continue with more demonstrations and that on Thursday, which marks the deadline for Lamola to release Walus, they’ll be picketing outside the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where Walus is currently being held.

Sapohr has accused them of being “opportunistic”.

It said that the Constitutional Court’s word Was final and that Walus’ release on parole was long overdue.

He will be released, whether they like it or not, the organisation said.