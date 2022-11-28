Ngcobo to hand Ramaphosa impeachment report to Speaker on Wednesday

The independent panel was appointed by Parliament last month, and given 30 days, according to the House rules, to determine whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 89 panel, which has been deliberating on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face a parliamentary impeachment inquiry, looks set to finish their work on time.

Parliament announced that the panel’s report will be handed to the National Assembly Speaker at Parliament on Wednesday.

Retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, who has been chairing the three-member panel, will be present at the ceremonial handover.

Two weeks ago, the Speaker granted the panel more time, at Ngcobo’s request, to complete their work.

The independent panel was appointed by Parliament last month, and given 30 days, according to the House rules, to determine whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

This after a complaint by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) over the alleged cover-up of a robbery of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in February 2020.

The National Assembly is set to consider the report at its final sitting of the year, on 6 December.