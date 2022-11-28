Ramaphosa: Men are the perpetrators of GBV and it is men who need to change

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that men were the perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) and it was them who needed to change.

Ramaphosa was writing in his weekly newsletter, where he called for greater conversation in dealing with toxic masculinity and their attitudes towards women.

The president noted that between July and September this year, 989 women were murdered with just over 1,000 being victims of attempted murder and more than 13,000 were victims of serious assault.

He said that in just these three months, more than 10,000 rape cases were opened with the police.

Ramaphosa said that women and children were being violated, not only by strangers but by people who were known to them.

He said that while we should be encouraged that many perpetrators were apprehended, the foremost task was to prevent men and boys from becoming abusers in the first place.

Men were the perpetrators of gender-based violence and it was therefore men who needed to change.

The president said that by giving meaning to 16 Days of Activism, there needed to be dialogue between men about their responsibility towards women.