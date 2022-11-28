Public service unions threaten govt with third strike day over wage hikes

The threats of renewed strike action follow a march to the offices of the National Treasury in Pretoria last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions look poised to engage in a third strike day this week as the government continues to refuse to meet their wage increase demands.

Civil servants are refusing to back down demanding double-digit wage increases while the government is hellbent on a 3% wage hike.

On Friday night, global rating agency Fitch announced it had decided to keep its rating of South Africa unchanged.

Fitch affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at 'bb-' and maintain a stable outlook but it remained concerned about the standoff.

However, the agency sees the current public sector wage demands pointing to increased upward pressure on spending with the country struggling to get out of debt.

But labour unions are having none of this saying it isn't their concern as public servants need a livable wage.

Three labour union federations - Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa - threaten the government with another strike day on Friday.

At least seven unions have joined forces in their bid to pressure the government to honour the 2018 wage agreement - a request that has been turned down.