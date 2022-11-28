PP flags unwillingness of Ramaphosa, Gordhan to testify at impeachment inquiry

These include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s legal team has complained to Parliament’s section 194 committee that it’s struggling to get witnesses to testify at Busisiwe Mkwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry resumed on Tuesday after a two-week break to allow Mkhwebane to prepare her witnesses.

But her lawyer Dali Mpofu said he will be asking the committee to subpoena those who appear to be unwilling to appear.

Mpofu alleges the evidence leaders are not treating the Public Protector’s witnesses in the same manner as they did with those called by the committee.

He said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan responded with a lawyer’s letter to a request to appear before the inquiry.

No responses have been received from former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone, who originally tabled the motion that led to the inquiry.

"So we assume they don’t want to cooperate. That would then be three witnesses plus Mr Ramaphosa in respect of whom we had asked the committee to reconsider its decision to try to avoid unnecessary litigation."

Mpofu said he’s also written to acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to testify.

"She’s also has written [reply] indicating her - let’s call it, unwillingness. So that’s five witnesses for which we would need the assistance of the committee."

Mpofu also wants previous witnesses Johann van Loggerenberg, Ivan Pillay and Basani Baloyi to return to the witness seat for further cross-examination.