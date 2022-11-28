New diesel supply helps Eskom manage power cuts

Stage 1 continues until it ramps up to stage 2 overnight as the ailing power utility has been battling with consistent breakdowns at several power stations along with limited emergency generation reserves.

CAPE TOWN - After a new diesel supply, Eskom said it's managed to bring the power cuts back down to stage 1 and stage 2 from Monday.

But for Cape Town City Power customers, we're outage-free for most of Monday.

"We currently have 5,032 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 16,390 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

But South Africans are expected to catch a bit of a break in the early afternoons from Tuesday with Mantshantsha saying this can change at a moment's notice.

"It is anticipated that no load shedding will be implemented during the day from Tuesday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented daily from 16:00 throughout the night to 05:00 the following morning until further notice.”

Eskom said it continues to monitor the situation and will communicate further changes to the system.