Mpofu accuses Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry of unfairness

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s lawyer Dali Mpofu has once accused Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry of procedural unfairness.

This after Mpofu complained of needing more time to complete his submission to the committee on why Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the evidence leaders removed and replaced.

Mpofu has argued that by insisting that Mkhwebane’s first witness appear before the inquiry on Tuesday, the committee is pre-empting the outcome of the removal application.

Chairperson Richard Dyantyi set Advocate Mpofu a 60-minute deadline to motivate for the removal of evidence leaders Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Majosi.

This over the display of legal fees of black lawyers who did work for the Public Protector’s office, during witness testimony earlier this month.

But when Mpofu had not completed his arguments in the allotted time, the exchange with Dyantyi became heated.

Dyantyi: "I’m not giving any more time on that."

Mpofu: "But members of the public might want to know what we have to say."

Dyantyi: "Don’t disrupt me Advocate Mpofu. so that is done."

Mpofu: "I just want to record chair that you are being so unfair. Why would you want to stop us, when there’s nothing that’s going to be done now."

Dyantyi: "Advocate Mpofu, switch off your microphone."

Mpofu: "Can’t you give us 20 minutes."

Dyantyi: "Switch off your microphone."

Dyantyi said that Parliament had rules and Mpofu had to abide by them.

The committee has also received the arguments in writing.

"In every institution, there’s a time given. In church, the church starts at this time and ends at this time. Even kindergarten, they are given time to play and collect the toys and do this."

The committee will deliberate on the removal application on Tuesday, as well as the evidence leaders’ response to Mkhwebane’s claims that they had portrayed black lawyers as corrupt and of having looted from the public purse.