Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry resumes in Parliament

The inquiry was on a break for the past two weeks, during which time The Presidency and the Democratic Alliance were in the Constitutional Court to challenge a high court decision overturning Mkhwebane’s suspension.

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes in Parliament on Monday.

This week it will be Mkhwebane’s turn to call her first two witnesses to testify at her impeachment inquiry.

But not before the section 194 committee considers another call from her legal team for the removal of the evidence leaders.

Four months since the impeachment inquiry began, the section 194 committee is yet to hear Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane’s side of the story.

The committee has heard the testimony of twenty witnesses who testified in respect of the four charges Mkhwebane is facing.

But hearings have stalled on several occasions to deal with legal challenges launched by Mkhwebane, and to hear recusal applications against the inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, DA Member of Parliament Kevin Mileham and chief evidence leader Nazreen Bawa.



The inquiry is set to hear another recusal application for two evidence leaders on Monday.

This follows unhappiness from some legal counsel that the fees they earned from the Office of the Public Protector office were made public during the leading of the evidence.

The last witnesses called to testify were from the legal unit of the Office of the Public Protector.

They testified about the legal expenditure of the office, to defend legal challenges launched against Mkhwebane.

The first of two witnesses set to testify in Mkhwebane's defence this week is the chairperson of the South African Roadies Association Freddie Nyathela, in whose favour Mkhwebane found in a case against the National Arts Council.