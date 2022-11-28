Mkhwebane calls for removal of evidence leaders for publicising legal fees

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has argued that by displaying the fees earned by black lawyers from the Public Protector’s office, evidence leader Nazreen Bawa intended to portray them as corrupt.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is calling for the removal of the evidence leaders in her impeachment inquiry.

Her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has argued that by displaying the fees earned by black lawyers from the Public Protector’s office, evidence leader Nazreen Bawa intended to portray them as corrupt.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry has resumed in Parliament, with her lawyer calling for the evidence leaders to be removed and replaced.

Advocate Mpofu said that unlike an earlier recusal application launched by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) against Bawa, the Public Protector’s application was not the same.

He said that Bawa must be replaced for firstly displaying incorrect legal fees to the inquiry, and secondly, for making the earnings of legal professionals public at all.

"The evidence leaders’ conduct sparked confusion and mayhem in the country, and in the legal fraternity."

Mpofu said that the figures were displayed without context and put the families of those involved in jeopardy.

"The persons involved were also exposed to criminality and other forms of harassment and insults."

Mpofu argued that Bawa should have spoken to her legal colleagues beforehand to check and warn them about her intention to include their legal earnings as part of witness testimony.