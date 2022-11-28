Life Esidimeni inquest: Makgabo Manamela returns for cross-examination

Manamela is among the former top officials at the department accounting for the tragedy that claimed the lives of 144 mental health patients.

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of mental health Makgabo Manamela is set to return to the Life Esidimeni inquest this morning, almost three weeks after taking the stand.

Manamela is among the former top officials at the department accounting for the tragedy that claimed the lives of some 144 mental health patients.

Proceedings were adjourned last week when Manamela told the court she didn't recognise parts of a report she is said to have submitted to the department about the project.

While lawyers hope to make good progress this week during the cross-examination of Makgabo Manamela, the inquest is still scheduled to sit for another ten weeks.

So far, Judge Jowie Teffo has heard more than 100 days of testimony from at least 35 witnesses.

Manamela who headed up the department at the time of the 2016 tragedy will be the last to testify during the current court term.

She previously testified that the former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu signed off on the decision that had deadly consequences.

Mahlangu is scheduled to give her version of events when she testifies in 2023.

She will be the highest-ranking official from the Gauteng Department of Health to appear before the inquest.

Once the 18 legal teams finalise their cross-examination, arguments will be made, and Judge Jowie Teffo will make her recommendations on who she believes should be criminally liable.

