Life Esidimeni: Festive season a reminder for families that nothing's been done

While the families of the Life Esidimeni victims wait for the wheels of justice to turn, they say the festive season is yet another reminder that nothing has been done.

In 2016, news broke of mental health patients dying at ill-equipped NGOs following a failed transfer project.

The termination of the long-standing Life Esidimeni contract had deadly consequences.

Seven years later, an inquest is yet to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the 144 fatalities.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the victim's families who gathered in Forest Town, Johannesburg, to discuss the matter.

Do you remember the names and the faces of the 144 patients that died, some of hunger and dehydration?

The families do.

And as the festive season approaches, the pain of an empty nest is amplified for some of them.

Bertha Molefe lost her daughter, Sophie.

"During Christmas time, I lose my mind because I should be with her."

During the candle-lighting ceremony at a healing session with the family, a priest consoled relatives who gathered to honour the lives of the Esidimeni victims.

A man stared blankly at the other grieving relatives, rocking back and forth.

"It's OK for a man to cry."

Next to him, Ntombifuthi Dhladhla wept uncontrollably when she saw a portrait of her late brother, Joseph.

"I miss him more than words can describe."

Jabulile Hlatshwayo, who lost her stepson, said that she misses the sound of his voice.

"I miss hearing him call me 'mama.'"

The families have vowed to continue fighting for those implicated to be prosecuted, as the officials set off a chain of events with dire consequences.