Life Esidimeni family committee calls for legislative changes

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni family committee called for changes in the legislature that will hold public officials in the health sector to higher standards.

Several families met for a healing session in Forest Town, Johannesburg.

It's been seven years since the deaths of some 144 mental health patients in Gauteng.

The tragedy followed a decision to terminate the long-standing Life Esidimeni contract.

While an inquest is currently underway at the Pretoria High Court, no one has been held criminally liable for the deaths.

Leader of the Life Esidimeni family committee Christine Nxumalo hopes her sister's death was not in vain.

"You can't be an official in a health facility and just be lawless and just do as you please when the is lives that matter for the survivors and for the people in those facilities. They must trust that those people are so afraid of being held accountable for wrongdoing that they will do right even when no one is looking."