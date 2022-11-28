Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to SA for one night only
The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his 'Reality Check' stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only.
JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Hart is returning to South Africa.
The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his Reality Check stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only, on 17 February 2023. The Reality Check tour started in September 2022 with a North American tour.
Hart was here in 2016 and performed in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.
He announced on Instagram on Monday that tickets go on sale on Friday.
SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour February 17, 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!!! at Ticketmaster #ComedicRockStarShit pic.twitter.com/DPoAEkF2b4Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 28, 2022
This will be Hart's first major tour in four years. In 2018, he was the subject of controversy after old tweets that insulted LGBTQI+ people resurfaced. At the time, he had been asked to host the Oscars.
He stepped down and made a public apology to people he insulte.
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018