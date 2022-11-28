Go

Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to SA for one night only

The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his 'Reality Check' stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only.

Comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: @kevinhart4real/Instagram
28 November 2022 14:40

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Hart is returning to South Africa.

The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his Reality Check stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only, on 17 February 2023. The Reality Check tour started in September 2022 with a North American tour.

Hart was here in 2016 and performed in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He announced on Instagram on Monday that tickets go on sale on Friday.

This will be Hart's first major tour in four years. In 2018, he was the subject of controversy after old tweets that insulted LGBTQI+ people resurfaced. At the time, he had been asked to host the Oscars.

He stepped down and made a public apology to people he insulte.

