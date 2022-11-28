Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check' tour to SA for one night only

The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his 'Reality Check' stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Hart is returning to South Africa.

The superstar comedian has announced that he's bringing his Reality Check stand-up tour to the SunBet Arena, in Pretoria, for one night only, on 17 February 2023. The Reality Check tour started in September 2022 with a North American tour.

Hart was here in 2016 and performed in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He announced on Instagram on Monday that tickets go on sale on Friday.