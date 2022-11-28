Joy of Jazz returned with memorable perfomances

The two-day event accommodated people of all ages but was seemingly packed with couples and romantics.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joy of Jazz music festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The two-day festival was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday.

The annual festival is set to return for the 2023 offering from the 23 to 24 September.



The event featured four different performance stages - and a bar with a wide variety of beverages.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, the Jaziel Brothers, Thandiswa Mazwai and Mandisi Dyantis - were just some of the many artists who were booked to soothe the audience.