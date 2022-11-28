Inside EWN Roundtable: Janusz Walus parole, fairness and the law EWN reporters and experts discuss whether the law should be changed or followed, with regard to the announcement that after serving almost 30 years in prison for the assassin of Chris Hani, Janusz Walus will be released on parole. Constitutional Court

Janusz Walus JOHANNESBURG - After several attempts at applying for medical parole, Janusz Walus' plea will be granted as Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to release him on parole. Walus was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1993 for assassinating South Africa’s beloved South African Communist Party leader and anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani. The Constitutional Court order has since divided various quarter of South Africa. Some believe the ruling was constitutional while others like Hani's family, particularly, his wife Limpho think Walus should not be released due withholding the truth about the assassination. The judgment delivered by the Constitutional Court on Monday, 21 November 2022, is sickeningly disappointing, to say the least. This is how the South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila reacted on behalf of the Party to the judgment. SACP (@SACP1921) November 21, 2022

Inside Eyewitness News panelists weighed in on the divided matter as experts and listeners shared their views.

Researcher at Judges Matter Mbekezeli Benjamin straddled two positions on the matter.

“In terms of the law and the particular people and situation involved the law should apply equality, it feels unjust for someone who killed a freedom fighter to be released, but at the same I have to look at this from a principle perspective, which is the law.”

On the other side legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said that the judiciary was ahead of itself in deciding to release Walus on parole.

“In my opinion I think the judiciary was wrong in delivering this order. The court should not wear the shoes of the minister and make such decisions, the judiciary was supposed to hand over to the Minister’s office for the decision to release Walus on parole.”

He added that the judiciary and the Justice and Correctional Services Minister's perspectives on the Walus' parole differed - noting that the minister had the capacity to evaluate whether the Hani family and Walus had reached reconciliation.

"If you are going to have a court of law that makes a decision on behalf of the minister it will create a whirlwind.

“But what the court has done now is they have opened a can of worms on the parole issue as any prisoner who has applied for parole can now go back to the say if you have released a freedom fighter murderer then why not me?”

The Walus development sparked public outrage, anger and disappointment with South Africa's democracy.

But Benjamin said that people will always have different views especially when it comes to high profile cases.

“In the judgment itself, Judge Zondo quoted the preamble to the Constitution, which states that every citizen is equally protected by the law. So, the court was aware of the sentiments around this case, so it was a difficult decision to make.”

