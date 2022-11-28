Hani's killer, Walus, granted residence in SA to serve out parole - Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the decision to grant Walus residence was taken in line with an undertaking that the Department of Home Affairs made during the court proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Janusz Walus won’t be headed back to Poland any time soon.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that Walus, the man who killed Chris Hani, has been granted residence so that he can serve out his parole here in South Africa.

The Constitutional Court last week set aside Lamola’s March 2020 decision to refuse Walus parole, ordering the minister to release him within 10 days.

This has led to questions around where the Polish-born Walus would go once he was freed, with his South African citizenship having been revoked in 2017.

Motsoaledi said that the decision to grant Walus residence was taken in line with an undertaking that the Department of Home Affairs made during the court proceedings.

And it served to ensure that he actually served out his parole period, which is two years, in South Africa.

Were he to be deported to Poland upon his release, Walus would not be subject to the usual monitoring and conditions that accompany parole because South Africa doesn’t have jurisdiction there.

The state’s stance is that it’s in the interests of justice that he, instead, remains here.

The minister said that against the backdrop of the "heinous" crime he committed, that Walus must serve his parole period as part of sentence here in South Africa.

EXPLAINER: Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, gets released on parole: What does this mean for him?