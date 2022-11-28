GP education dept to make room late applications

The MEC was speaking during a media briefing on the placement process.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they will make room for late applications to accommodate parents who were not able to apply for grades 1 and 8.

The MEC was speaking during a media briefing on the placement process on Sunday.

He said much work was done to ensure that pupils were placed at their chosen schools.

The window for the placement of pupils ended last Wednesday.

But Chiloane said provision for late applications was made but some parents did not receive communication in this regard.

"We are opening for late applications from the 20th of December up to the 20th of January . Gauteng is a province where we have a lot of migration and you find that some parents will be bringing their children to the province, so we are opening largely for them and for those who might have missed the deadline."

The MEC said while they experienced a few glitches during the online admissions, the process was going well and they will meet the deadline this Wednesday.