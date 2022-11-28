Families of Life Esidimeni victims worried perpetrators won't be punished

The meeting among the families comes amid the ongoing inquest that will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the death of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Some families of the Life Esidimeni victims have told Eyewitness News they are worried the tragedy will go unpunished.

Several of the families met for a healing session in Forest Town, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Seven years after the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the victims' families still scramble for answers.

While an arbitration process was completed in 2017 and followed by an inquest at the Pretoria High Court - the families said the drawn-out legal processes have provided little comfort.

Some of the families had hoped to uncover the true circumstances of the deaths of their loved ones but many of them said they were yet to see autopsies.

Ntombifuthi Dhladhla, whose brother died at the Cullinan Rehabilitation Centre, said the facility only disclosed Joseph’s death seven months later.

Dhladhla fears no one will be held accountable for the ordeal.

"I wanted them to rot in jail so that they meet their match in there."

Jabulile Hlatshwayo, whose stepson Sizwe was moved to a non-governmental organisation without her knowledge, said she had lost all faith in the judicial system.

"It failed us dismally."

Despite their fading optimism, the families vowed to continue fighting for justice.