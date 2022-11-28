Extortion cripples WC housing projects, says DA

The party's Human Settlements spokesperson Matlhodi Maseko is inviting police in the City of Cape Town and the provincial departments of human settlements and community safety for a briefing.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said extortion is crippling housing projects across the province.

The party's Human Settlements spokesperson Matlhodi Maseko is inviting police in the City of Cape Town and the provincial departments of Human Settlements and Community Safety for a briefing.

READ: Police cracking down on CT extortion syndicates - WC top cop Patekile

Maseko said there's been a pattern of criminality targeting Human Settlements projects to demand protection money from project managers.

In one of the most recent incidents a contractor overseeing a housing development project in Gugulethu was forced to suspend construction after workers faced extortion and intimidation.

Maseko said during that incident shots were fired at the construction site's security workers.

READ: CoCT says fight against extortion and kidnappings challenging

"We cannot stand by and let criminals prevent housing beneficiaries from timelessly gaining access to their long-awaited homes. It is time for the various stakeholders to engage and implement robust measures to put an end to the criminality at public infrastructure sites."