Expert cites 'hate speech' after Benoni woman's suggestion to ban black people

The debate was sparked by calls to ban pit bulls following a spate of fatal attacks.

CAPE TOWN - Belinga Magor (60) was recorded in a WhatsApp message calling for black people to be banned instead of pit bulls.

Her case has been postponed to 27 March 2023 after being released on a warning.

In the audio, the woman is heard defending pit bulls amid calls for a ban on the breed as domestic pets.

A case was opened at the Boksburg North Police Station and transferred to Putfontein for further investigation.

Legal expert and former magistrate Deon Pool said: “The [SA] Human Rights Commission has instituted an investigation. So, she will be going to the equality court in respect of these comments because to a large extent they border on the rant that Vicky MomberG had.”

Pool added: “There was no real reason for these comments other than to be insulting...it's pure hate speech.”

He said Vicki Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers in 2016 using the k-word 48 times.

“She was not per se using the ‘k’ which was more aggravating in Vicky Momberg’s case but she is for all intents and purposes, taking exactly the same approach, the same tone, creating the same derogatory message and targeting a specific ethnic group in this country.”