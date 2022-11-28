EC woman (37) suffers fatal dog attack

Police said the 37-year-old woman was on her way to work when she was attacked in Port Alfred on Sunday and sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another fatal dog attack this time in the Eastern Cape where a woman is the latest victim.

It's understood two men who witnessed the attack reported the incident to a security official who rushed to the scene.

The woman, who was lying on the side of the road died before receiving medical attention.

The breed of the dogs is yet to be ascertained.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu pleaded with the witnesses to come forward.

"The dogs were nowhere to be found, SAPS Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owners of the dogs. The number and breed of dogs are unknown at this stage and we believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information to our investigation."

This latest attack follows a spate of pit bull attacks involving mostly children under the age of 10.

In the last few weeks, there have been growing calls for pit bulls to be banned as domestic pets.