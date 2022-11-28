DA: WC Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has terminated party membership

Mnqasela this weekend spoke out against the party's move to table a motion of no confidence in him following allegations of fraud and corruption that surfaced in May.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has terminated his party membership.

This after the DA federal executive sent him a letter instructing him to desist from making disparaging remarks about the party or the decisions of its structures.

The DA in May revealed that it had handed over whistle-blower information to the Hawks, that relates to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims made by Mnqasela.

"I refuted those claims when I spoke to the media in May. A simple attempt to destroy my character and demonise my person so that people can see this very problematic individual in front of them."

The Western Cape Legislature Speaker said that the motion against him comes despite appearing before the DA's federal legal commission last month.

"On Friday, I'm told whilst I'm sitting in a meeting, in a disciplinary hearing with the Democratic Alliance, which is my party, and told that there's a motion that seeks to remove the Speaker based on the matter that I'm still sitting and still being pursued by the internal party structures."

The DA said that Mnqasela had until 10am on Tuesday morning to re-apply for party membership.