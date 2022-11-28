DA taking legal action to secure 'semi-permanent' home for Parly

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that the party now wanted a 'semi-permanent' home for Parliament where all members could attend sittings and not just a handful of MPs.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was taking Parliament to court for refusing to find alternative venues for the institution to function fully.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that the party now wanted a “semi-permanent” home for Parliament where all members could attend sittings and not just a handful of MPs.

Gwarube made the remarks on Monday while delivering the DA’s Parliamentary Review for 2022.

It has been almost a year since the fire gutted sections of Parliament, including the main Chamber.

The DA said that since then, little to no work had taken place to investigate and hold people to account.

Gwarube said that virtual sittings and meetings were less optimal and it was also “exclusionary” to most South Africans who wished to follow proceedings.

"We want a semi-permanent home for Parliament for the next couple of years. We are unrelenting about this. We will take this to court and make sure Parliament gets back to work. It is absolutely unacceptable that the rest of the world continued and has gone back to work and we have members of Parliament who are not engaged in the work that we do here."

Gwarube said that in addition to the Constitution, Chapter 4, part 4 of the National Assembly Rules placed the responsibility of ensuring public access and participation in the business of Parliament firmly with the Speaker.