Court denies Nthuthuko Shoba leave to appeal murder conviction, life sentence

Shoba returned to court with an application last week after his conviction in March.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court denied Ntuthuko Shoba leave to appeal his murder conviction and life sentence for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba returned to court with an application last week after his conviction in March.

The court found that Shoba hired Muzikayise Malephane to murder pule who was eight months pregnant in 2020.

He has been sentenced to life in prison.

This is a developing story. More to follow.