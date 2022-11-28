CoCT shutters MyCiTi bus service to Cape Town International Airport

The bus company said that the route was no longer profitable and had been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi bus service says will no longer be providing a service Cape Town International Airport.

The bus company said that the route was no longer profitable and had been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The City of Cape Town has issued a statement announcing that its MyCiTi bus service will no longer be operating between the city and Cape Town International Airport from the first of December."

It said that the airport route was financially unstainable due to the low number of commuters using the MyCiTi bus airport route.

Other factors contributing to the decision included the hike in the price of diesel this year.

The city said that the buses used on this route would be deployed to other busy areas like Atlantis, Table View, Century City and the Cape Town CBD.

It added that it may consider reinstating the service in the future.