CoCT offers motorists chance to clear traffic fines online

There, errant motorists will be able to enquire, challenge and pay up for a range of traffic offences all in a bid to try and clear up the local government's traffic fine backlog.

CAPE TOWN - If you want to clear your traffic fines online, now's your chance.

The City of Cape Town is holding a three-day traffic fine roadshow at the civic centre on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

The city's safety and security boss, JP Smith, said a magistrate will be on duty, too.

"I think most people come for the opportunity to make representation at a single convenient location to have those signs reconsidered by the Public Prosecutor we are not heartless we understand times are tough."

Smith shared one piece of advice for motorists during the holiday season: "I think the easiest thing I can ask everybody is to leave the alcohol at home, don't take alcohol to the beach. Don't drink at the beach, it is the cause of drownings and conflicts."