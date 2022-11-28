Bafana Sithole's family hold Hoërskool Kriel accountable for his suicide

The 17-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly falsely accused of raping a fellow pupil.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Bafana Sithole from Hoërskool Kriel in Mpumalanga made it clear that they want the school to be held accountable for his death.



The 17-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly falsely accused of raping a fellow pupil.

He was found hanging in one of the classrooms shortly after writing an exam almost two weeks ago.



READ: Police investigate after 17-year-old learner dies by suicide amid rape claim

Hoërskool Kriel has since released a statement on its Facebook page saying while Sithole’s death is a tragedy - people should refrain from spreading unfounded allegations.

The mother of Sithole buried her son this past weekend and she is still confused about exactly what happened.

His mother who asked not to be named – despite her son being identified - spoke to Eyewitness News saying her son's death could have been prevented if the school handled it correctly and waited for the police.

"It's painful because even if Bafana had raped that girl, even if it was going to affect the school they were supposed to wait for the police. There must be a case opened against Bafana before they take action."

The mother said that they were pursuing legal action against the school and the provincial Department of Education.