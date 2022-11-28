Azapo says additional charges added to Belinda Migor case

The Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) said that it added three more charges to its case against a Benoni woman who had been arrested on charges of crimen injuria.

Belinda Migor allegedly called for black people to be banned instead of pit bulls.

The party said that the woman should also be charged with inciting genocide, inciting violence against black people and hate speech.

Civil society members and Azapo protested outside 60-year-old Migor's home earlier on Monday, demanding that she leave the country.

Azapo spokesperson Kekeletso Khena said that Migor being let off with a warning was unacceptable.

"When we went to open the case on Friday, they didn't quite understand what it is that we were trying to say, did it seem like is it a case we were willing to open. They've assigned an investigative officer to see the case forward. We are looking forward to another arrest."