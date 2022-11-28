ANC’s Mangaung warring factions hold parallel regional conferences

Two feuding groups each elected their own top officials and had different members of the provincial interim committee address their event.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members in Mangaung held parallel regional conferences at the weekend as tensions intensified ahead of an expected Free State conference next week.

Several structures across the Free State’s regions and the province have struggled to elect new leadership over recent years.

Two different groupings one at the President Hotel and the other at Theimvelo Lodge held separate events to elect new leadership for the City of Mangaung.

Eyewitness News understands a breakaway faction that lost a court bid to interdict the conference went ahead with an event that the ANC did not sanction.

It did however have some members of the interim provincial committee in attendance.

While the convenor of the provincial interim committee Mxolisi Dukwana spoke at the conference held at Imvelo lodge, ANC provincial spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said he could only speak for one of the events.

"If other people are organising something somewhere, we would not know and we can't have the powers to solve something that was not sanctioned by the highest structures," said Khoabane.

It’s expected a similar script will play out when Lejweleputswa District Municipality holds its regional conference.

Attempts to unite warring factions, including the intervention of former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe seem to have failed.

The Free State is still unable to elect new leadership since its former chair Ace Magashule left for national office.