ANC presidential hopeful Mkhize requests blessing from Shembe leader

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has requested a blessing from the leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church ahead of the party's 55th national elective conference in December.

Mkhize is aiming for the party’s top post at next month’s conference. He was part of those who joined thousands at the Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

He launched an intensive campaign ahead of the party's December conference as he battles the incumbent ANC president, Cyril Ramphosa, for the top job.

Mkhize asked the influential church leader, Mduduzi Shembe, to help pave his way.

“I’d like to inform you that I have a journey that I will be embarking on after being asked by various ANC branches. I am before you as a child to ask for blessings that all goes well.”

Mkhize made promises to end crime and unemployment.