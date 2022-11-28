77 hospitals now exempt from power cuts, says Health Dept

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that North West hospitals, which include the Taung Hospital and the Ganyesa Hospital, were the latest to be added to the list of health facilities protected against power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said that 77 main hospitals in the country were now exempt from power cuts.

In September, health bosses announced officials were working with the minister of public enterprises, Eskom and municipalities to buffer healthcare facilities against the rolling power cuts.

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that North West hospitals, which include the Taung Hospital and the Ganyesa Hospital, were the latest to be added to the list of health facilities protected against power cuts.

"Due to technical challenges, some hospitals across the country will take time to be exempted. However, the department will keep the public abreast of the progress made with regards to hospital exclusions across the country."

Mohale has reiterated that Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s promise that "no province will be left behind".

"We are also working closely with the CSIR to conduct a feasibility study on solar panels in critical areas in facilities as part of the energy mix to mitigate the impact of load shedding and also overstraining the backup generators."