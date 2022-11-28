16 arrested for defrauding COVID TERS fund of R2.2m

The suspects were handcuffed in both provinces by the Hawks on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The UIF says that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the defrauding of funds to the tune of over R2.2 million from COVID-19 TERS fund in the North West and Gauteng.

It's understood that three sole directors of different dormant entities applied for relief funds on behalf of over 47,000 people who were seemingly not employed by them.

The funds were subsequently paid into the companies' bank accounts and the money was channelled to certain individuals for personal enrichment.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said that they were working with law enforcement to uncover more wrongdoing.

"The arrest of these 16 suspects in one operation is the biggest we've had thus far, since the establishment of the COVID TERS scheme. I hope this bold action sends a strong and clear message to those fraudsters that the long arm of the law will catch up with them."