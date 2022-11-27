Go

Winner of Women In Tech (WIT) awards talks about her vision

Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots

Innovator Trust multi-award winner Nompomelelo Mahlangu. Picture @InnovatorTrust/Twitter
27 November 2022 12:46

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa, like the rest of the world, is seeing more women taking up opportunities in the technology sector.

To honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for their outstanding achievements in leading their businesses the Innovator Trust held its annual Trust Women In Tech (WIT) awards.

“ As the owner and founder of the company, it’s very encouraging to know that our hard work as an emerging organization has been recognized. It is an affirmation that we are doing something right and encourages us to soldier on in midst of all the daily challenges. It is also proof to other women and girls behind me that hard work pays, and hopefully, it will challenge them to dare to dream. I’m happy, honoured and blessed to be recognized in such a manner”, said the Founder of Synergy Trading and Projects, Nomphomelelo Mahlangu.

READ: WIT 2022 to honour female tech entrepreneurs across South Africa

Mahlangu a multi-award winner at WIT said she would love to collaborate with more women-led tech companies such as Tekwecomm, Boniswa or even with Irene Charnely from Smile Communications in future projects.

“ I look up to those that are more in line with our current space; we need to show the world what happens when women collaborate”.

Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots and in turn reduce barriers to access opportunities for marginalised communities.

This year, the challenge to women who exist within the tech entrepreneurship space is to #PowerUp and challenge the status quo of women in tech. Known for her entrepreneurial flair, Chief Executive Officer of the Innovator Trust, Tashline Jooste, acknowledges that "being a woman in tech in South Africa is no easy feat."

“We need to enable more women and girls with digital skills and ensure they have access to smartphones or tech devices along with affordable data then the list of possibilities and use cases to help fight femicide is endless. For example, it is good to know that there is an application that triggers a loud alarm when a rape victim presses it. It alerts several people that she would have chosen to help in such a case. Such applications can be used to save women and deter perpetrators” said Mahlangu.

During the award ceremony, Jooste touched on women's issues, including under-representation, the devastation of covid and exigent Gender-Based Violence. Yet, she encouraged those in attendance to find solutions despite the adversity. "Let's use our superpower as innovators using technology, and let's "power up" a new dawn for us as women and entrepreneurs and "flip the script" on what it means to be a woman."

Innovator Trust CEO, Tashline Jooste said Tech holds immense power and possibility for movement and progress and pointed out that according to Statista, currently, a third of South Africa’s population makes use of a smartphone”.

“Technology has opened several opportunities; you can learn any skill on the palm of your hands; it has given the power to the people. I know of a lot of people that have learnt how to code from YouTube videos whereas in the past we generally learnt this in a classroom environment has paid large sums in tuition fees. It also enables access to markets; one could be sitting in South Africa whilst working and servicing clients sitting in London” said Mahlangu.

Mahlangu a multi-award winner at WIT pointed out that the biggest challenge South Africa has is granting internet access to all and bridging the digital gap.

“The biggest challenges we still need to concentrate to solve though is internet and information access to all, bridging the digital divide and educating the youth of the power and possibilities technology brings then let them flourish and oversee their destinies. The world will be their oyster”.

The Women In Tech event is an annual celebration hosted by the Innovator Trust, a business incubation training facilitator, created in 2014, to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa.

“There are several challenges facing women in tech, the first of them being representation that there just aren’t enough women operating in the tech space in South Africa. According to an article by Venture Burn, “less than 25% of tech jobs in South Africa are held by women.” The issue of representation is no different when it comes to female entrepreneurs in the tech space” said Jooste.

Women In Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience was initially conceptualised primarily to recognise female beneficiaries from the Enterprise Development, Supplier Development and Young Entrepreneurs (YEP) programmes facilitated by the Innovator Trust.

“I would like to see some of the Tier 1 service providers changing their business models from being too dependent on government and large organizations to more consumer business models. Like the companies in Silicon Valley in the USA, they have taken advantage of opportunities in the digital space” said Mahlangu.

