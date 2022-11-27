Winner of Women In Tech (WIT) awards talks about her vision Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots Women in technology

The Innovator Trust JOHANNESBURG – South Africa, like the rest of the world, is seeing more women taking up opportunities in the technology sector. To honour female tech entrepreneurs from across the country for their outstanding achievements in leading their businesses the Innovator Trust held its annual Trust Women In Tech (WIT) awards. “ As the owner and founder of the company, it’s very encouraging to know that our hard work as an emerging organization has been recognized. It is an affirmation that we are doing something right and encourages us to soldier on in midst of all the daily challenges. It is also proof to other women and girls behind me that hard work pays, and hopefully, it will challenge them to dare to dream. I’m happy, honoured and blessed to be recognized in such a manner”, said the Founder of Synergy Trading and Projects, Nomphomelelo Mahlangu. READ: WIT 2022 to honour female tech entrepreneurs across South Africa At #WIT2022 the Top Employment Creator Award award recognizes the significant effort by a business owner toward creating job opportunities, despite a particularly difficult economic climate in the last year. The winer is Nomphomelelo Mahlangu, owner of Synergy Trading & Projects. pic.twitter.com/VhvoDG3zC9 Innovator Trust (@InnovatorTrust) November 21, 2022 Mahlangu a multi-award winner at WIT said she would love to collaborate with more women-led tech companies such as Tekwecomm, Boniswa or even with Irene Charnely from Smile Communications in future projects. “ I look up to those that are more in line with our current space; we need to show the world what happens when women collaborate”. Innovator Trust believes that access to technology will help bridge the gap between the have’s and have-nots and in turn reduce barriers to access opportunities for marginalised communities. Congrats to our winners of the ED Top Female Achievers for Quarter 1 (April June 2022) at this years #WIT2022. Your achievements are indicative of all the hard work and dedicated, smart efforts youve made towards your business! pic.twitter.com/UwhWi9Femh Innovator Trust (@InnovatorTrust) November 21, 2022

This year, the challenge to women who exist within the tech entrepreneurship space is to #PowerUp and challenge the status quo of women in tech. Known for her entrepreneurial flair, Chief Executive Officer of the Innovator Trust, Tashline Jooste, acknowledges that "being a woman in tech in South Africa is no easy feat."

“We need to enable more women and girls with digital skills and ensure they have access to smartphones or tech devices along with affordable data then the list of possibilities and use cases to help fight femicide is endless. For example, it is good to know that there is an application that triggers a loud alarm when a rape victim presses it. It alerts several people that she would have chosen to help in such a case. Such applications can be used to save women and deter perpetrators” said Mahlangu.

During the award ceremony, Jooste touched on women's issues, including under-representation, the devastation of covid and exigent Gender-Based Violence. Yet, she encouraged those in attendance to find solutions despite the adversity. "Let's use our superpower as innovators using technology, and let's "power up" a new dawn for us as women and entrepreneurs and "flip the script" on what it means to be a woman."

Innovator Trust CEO, Tashline Jooste said Tech holds immense power and possibility for movement and progress and pointed out that according to Statista, currently, a third of South Africa’s population makes use of a smartphone”.