Unqualified people will no longer run municipalities, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was speaking in Lichtenburg in the North West - where he said that government had undertaken steps to professionalise the public sector in a bid to improve service delivery.

NORTH WEST - President Cyril Ramaphosa said there will no longer be unqualified people heading up municipalities.

He said government has taken heed of the warnings by the Auditor General.

Ramaphosa said he does not want to see another situation like in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West – which had its council dissolved by parliament after numerous instances of non-compliance.

At one point – the ANC-governed municipality had two mayors, speakers and council whips due to in-fighting within the party.

Ramaphosa said the municipality should serve as a warning to other poorly performing municipalities in the country.

“We are going to be professionalising the civil service so that we get people who are fit for purpose, not mickey mouse people who will serve in the municipality, but people with real skills.”

Ramaphosa said he believes this would also reverse the trend of skilled people leaving government for the private sector.