Tripartite Alliance vows to continue protesting against Walus' release

The alliance picketed outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Saturday - with disappointment about the court's decision to grant Chris Hani's killer parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's provincial chairperson in Gauteng - Panyaza Lesufi said the ANC and its alliance partners will continue to protest against the release of Chris Hani's killer - Janusz Walus.

Walus was found guilty of murdering Chris Hani in 1993, and being contracted to carry out the assassination.

Lesufi said he will ensure that ANC members gather in their numbers on Thursday to protest outside the Kgosi Mapuru Correctional Centre - where Walus is serving his sentence.

"And we are calling upon everyone, comrades, as the ANC with our alliance partners in this particular province, we are saying on Thursday day when this man is about to be released there we are going to be outside that prison to register our dissatisfaction."

The party, together with alliance partners - Cosatu and ANC - picketed outside the court - to express their anger on the judgement.

The general secretary of the SACP - Solly Mapaila said they need Walus to humble himself and open up about who he worked with to plan the assassination.

He said the ConCourt’s decision to grant him parole is rather disappointing.

“We are here to express ourselves against the judiciary that is making wrong rulings, that is ruling against the people”

Lesufi added that the judgement has killed Chris Hani’s spirit.

“Comrade Chris Hani was killed in 1993. On Monday, Comrade Chris Hani was killed again. And the pain of killing Comrade Hani twice is unbearable.”