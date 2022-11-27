The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival is back, and will be live! “We wanted to be at a venue that is quaint as we navigate the new outdoors and appreciate that it incubates the art collaborations which we have curated,” said Pula Twala co-organizer and Hugh Masekela’s daughter. Hugh masekela tribute

Thandi Ntuli JOHANNESBURG - The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival is back to live performances after two years of being hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HughFest - happening on the 4th of December will take place at Nirox Sculpture Park, in Krugersdorp. “We wanted to be at a venue that is quaint as we navigate the new outdoors and appreciate that it incubates the art collaborations which we have curated,” said Pula Twala - Hugh Masekela's daughter and the event's co-organiser. READ: Hugh Masekela's cultural legacy to be celebrated with online festival Catch HughFest at the Nirox Sculpture Park on Sunday, 4December 2022 #hughfest2022 #hughfestAssupol pic.twitter.com/qoiUXW3VTw HUGH FEST 2022 At Nirox (@hughmasekela) November 19, 2022 This year’s lineup includes among others, Mandisi Dyantyis, Gugu Shezi, Thandi Ntuli and Bra Themba Mokoena. “For me, Bra Hugh’s legacy reminds me of an artist's great responsibility. To speak to and reflect the times, ,to tell the truth and to embrace, with dignity, the wealth of heritage of our forefathers as Africans” said Thandi Ntuli to Eyewitness News. The late trumpeter, composer, and singer, died in 2018 after a battle with prostate cancer. Masekela -also an anti-apartheid activist, fled South Africa, in the 1960s, and only returned after the release of late stateman, Nelson Mandela in 1990. “In a world that’s easily turning homogeneous, icons like the late Hugh remind us why authenticity is important. His music reminds us to continue making music that’s rooted in our culture and home languages. Especially for a niche musician like myself whose work isn’t really consumed mainstream,” said Muneyi. A contrasting collaboration of tree and sapling, guitarist Themba Mokoena and pianist Thandi Ntuli share the musical soil of South Africa.



HUGHFEST 2022 at Nirox Sculpture Park, on Sunday, 4 December. Doors open at 10:00



Tickets: https://t.co/tCpjOukvLt#hughfest2022 #nirox pic.twitter.com/5AhGb02EZ3 HUGH FEST 2022 At Nirox (@hughmasekela) November 25, 2022

The other half of the Afro-folk duo - Leomile said globalisation has ensured that the world consumes African music in a way that it hasn’t before.

"Bra Hugh along with some of his contemporaries was among the first to bridge the gap between South Africa, Africa and the rest of the globe through music.

"His legacy is that of carving out a blueprint for Africans to make music that sounds authentically like us and assert that it has a place in the global music landscape. We’ve always been cool and hip but there have been a lot of attempts to erase that and force us to assimilate,” said Leomile.

In its new persona as HughFest, the festival line-up's hopes continues to reflect Bra Hugh’s essential template which includes a strong lean into African tradition and the innovative voice of the African streets and the African soul.

Leomile said they would love for the audience to leave moved and comforted by the music.

“I would love for them to leave with a restored hope that the African tale is in great musical hands and can be interpreted in so many styles and genres and yet really reflect the culture authentically,” said Leomile.

“I think a lot more musicians are reflecting on the ‘self’ and our inner realities and complexities… in a way that I wasn’t seeing before. Or maybe I’m noticing it more. I’m excited about the possibility of a society where people are not only outward looking but reflect inwardly so that we know ourselves, understand ourselves and move with more awareness and responsibility in the world,” said Ntuli.