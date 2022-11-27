Spar Proteas crowned 2022 SPAR Diamond Challenge champs

At the same time, the President’s XII - who was an invitational side gave all the teams a good fight winning third place against Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG – The Spar Proteas dominated the SPAR Diamond Challenge and were crowned the 2022 SPAR Diamond Challenge champions.

READ: Spar Diamond Challenge back after hiatus

After four-year hiatus, the competition, which took place at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall saw the SA national netball team beat Scotland's Scottish Thistles 54 -36 on Saturday.

The Scottish Thistles did not go down without a fight, however, as they kept the Spar Proteas on their toes with the first quarter being closely contested and the Proteas only managing a 10 – 8 lead.

Scotland came back stronger in the second quarter, and took a lead for the better part of the quarter but the Spar Proteas switched up and won the quarter 14 -12, going into halftime leading 24 -20.

At the same time, the President’s XII - who was an invitational side gave all the teams a good fight, securing third place with a 49 -43 win against Gems of Zimbabwe.

Congratulations to the Best 2022 Players



Player of the Tournament: Khanyisa Chawane

Best shooter: Ine-Mari Venter

Best Centre Court: Iona Christian

Best Defense: Phumza Maweni #SPARDiamondChallenge | #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/QALPE4RBpq Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) November 26, 2022