Six people killed in N4 car crash in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have died in a car accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni.

It's understood that on Sunday morning, the driver of an SUV lost control, veering off the road and off a bridge before landing on a nearby road.

Officials say the driver and all five passengers - five men and one woman were confirmed dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the accident, but officials suspect that fatigue may have been the cause.

The MEC for Community Safety in Mpumalanga Vusi Shongwe - who has sent condolences to the families of the deceased has called on drivers to exercise more vigilance on the roads.

"We are again appealing to drivers to be more vigilant on the road. Those driving long distances are advised to take a break when they feel tired because fatigue is dangerous," said the MEC in a statement.