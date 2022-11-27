Shembe church leader urges men to stop harming women and children

The Shembe church leader was speaking at the ninth Umgidi ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

NONGOMA - The leader of the Nazareth Baptist Church - Mduduzi Shembe - has urged men to refrain from harming and killing women.

The Shembe church leader was speaking at the ninth Umgidi ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

This annual ceremony was the first to be held following the official crowing of King Misuzulu Kazwelithini.

IN PICTURES: King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

South Africa, especially KZN – has been experiencing a high rate of gender-based violence.

His holiness, Mduduzi Shembe is one of the most influential religious leaders in the country, leading millions.

On Saturday he appealed to men to stand against the violence against women and children.



“Stop beating women just because they can’t fight for themselves, if you beat up your wife before your children - what will they become? Also, these children will always see you as an animal.”

Shembe said men should instead be protectors - echoing a call made by King Misuzulu earlier this year.

READ: AmaZulu King calls for KZN men to help fight GBV scourge in the province