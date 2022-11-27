Lotto results: Saturday, 26 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 26 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 05, 18, 20, 26, 35, 38 B: 24

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 16, 22, 29, 41, 46 B: 44

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 11, 21, 23, 33, 35 B: 03

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.