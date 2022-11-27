Gr 1 & 8 placement objections for 2023 must be made within 7 days - GP Edu

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says although they have noted parents’ concerns regarding children not being placed at their first school of choice – that’s because some schools have received abnormally high applications.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says all objections and appeals for school placements for Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2023 should be done within seven days of receiving the acceptance sms.

The MEC was speaking during a media briefing at Parktown Boys, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The MEC says, as a result, exceptions will only be made for parents whose children were placed in schools that they did not apply for.

“Those who will be eligible to object are those who will be transferred to schools that they would not have applied for. Those are appeals that will be considered. All objections will be judged on merit.”

He also added that the department will consider a number factors as to why the parent decided to object the place for their children.

“The merit varies. You’ll find that we’ve placed your child in a school far from you and there is no scholar transport or any other measures in place for your child to go to that school. Those are some of the merits we’ll be looking at. So they vary, it’s multiple factors…so we’ll be looking at every single objection with its own merit.”

Chiloane also says the department has allocated mobile classrooms for both primary and high schools to curb capacity issues.

The MEC says this process will alleviate pressure from schools.

"So with this process, we are looking to avail around 599 additional classrooms for primary schools and 698 additional classrooms for secondary schools. And this isn't only for high-pressure schools that you see here, also other schools that might not necessarily be streamlined."