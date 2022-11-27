'Even our worst opponents don't attack their presidents' - Mbalula

Speaking at the party's Letsema campaign in North West on Saturday - Mbalula condemned attacks against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa by some of the party's leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister and ANC secretary general hopeful - Fikile Mbalula - has called for unity within the party - before its 55th national elective conference next month.

Mbalula said the divisions within the ANC need to be challenged in order for the party to move forward.

“There are those who say you must be isolated. How do you isolate your president? Some of us within the organisation have attacked our president. You don’t do that. Even our worst opponents don’t do it.

"If there are comrades who feel that they can challenge the president, they are allowed, and we shouldn’t go to war about it," said Mbalula.