Eskom suspends load shedding from midnight on Sunday

JOHANNESBURG: Power utility, Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding from midnight on Sunday with stage 1 power cuts expected to be implemented between 5 AM and 4 PM on Monday.

In a statement, the utility said the suspension would be followed by stage 2 cuts from 4 PM throughout the night.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it was anticipated that more load shedding would be implemented during the day, from Tuesday.

"Eskom will publish further updates as soon as there are significant changes. The continued implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the limited emergency generation reserves", said Mantshantsha.

Eskom said there are 5 000 megawatts on planned maintenance.