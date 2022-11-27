Cosatu Limpopo welcomes arrest of VBS-accused officials

The former Mayor of the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality, Julia Mathebe and the former municipal manager Minah Maredi, were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu in Limpopo has welcomed the arrest of officials in the province, in connection with the Venda Building Society (VBS) corruption and money laundering case.

The former Mayor of the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality, Julia Mathebe (51), and the former municipal manager Minah Maredi (59), were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday.

The federation says the Hawks should continue to make more arrests without fear or favour.

In 2018, the bank went bankrupt, with over two thousand people losing their life savings in the process.

A forensic report by Advocate Terry Motau later revealed that over R2.7 billion was looted from the bank.

Cosatu says this scandal led to the loss of jobs for the workers of the bank, and left many ordinary citizens robbed of their life savings.

The federation says the Hawks should bring all those accountable to justice.