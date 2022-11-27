AmaZulu King won't address Umgidi ceremony as he mourns uncle's death
The monarch - who appeared visibly emotional on Saturday is in mourning following the death of his uncle and confidant - Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.
NONGOMA - Zulu king Misuzulu has decided not to address the last day of the Umgidi ceremony - as planned at Enyokeni Royal Palace on Sunday.
The monarch - who appeared visibly emotional on Saturday is in mourning following the death of his uncle Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.
The senior prince was murdered in Nongoma last week.
READ: KZN Cogta appeals to public for information on murder of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu
The king had a very strong bond with the deceased - who was also his confidant.
The royal family spokesperson prince Thulani Zulu.
“Today is worse for the king, I don’t even think he will be here because the king is hurt - so much is hurt.”
Customarily, the king is supposed to be in seclusion until after the funeral.
But on Saturday he attended the prayer service - as he is also a member of the Shembe church.
[WATCH] Umgidi wenjobo assembles ahead of the ceremony. #Shembe @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/JFEa1mO0Ni' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) November 27, 2022