AmaZulu King won't address Umgidi ceremony as he mourns uncle's death

NONGOMA - Zulu king Misuzulu has decided not to address the last day of the Umgidi ceremony - as planned at Enyokeni Royal Palace on Sunday.

The monarch - who appeared visibly emotional on Saturday is in mourning following the death of his uncle Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.

The senior prince was murdered in Nongoma last week.

The king had a very strong bond with the deceased - who was also his confidant.

The royal family spokesperson prince Thulani Zulu.

“Today is worse for the king, I don’t even think he will be here because the king is hurt - so much is hurt.”

Customarily, the king is supposed to be in seclusion until after the funeral.

But on Saturday he attended the prayer service - as he is also a member of the Shembe church.